Huobi BTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $43,310.38 or 1.00209223 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $11.87 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00127208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,307.98 or 1.00203671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.16 or 0.06950862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00750686 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

