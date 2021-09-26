Huobi Token One Day Volume Hits $1.08 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 47.9% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00016911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00056740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00130471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043921 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

