Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUT opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.