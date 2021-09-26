Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Trading 4.4% Higher

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.36. 28,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 587,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

