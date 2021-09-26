iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.55

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.55 and traded as high as C$70.42. iA Financial shares last traded at C$69.74, with a volume of 160,870 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.6499998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,679,730.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

