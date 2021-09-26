IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.90

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 24264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBG. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$365.23 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

