Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $137,120.66 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $432.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.01. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.88 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

