Incent Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $934,655.78 and $1,947.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00067582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00101256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00127208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,307.98 or 1.00203671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.16 or 0.06950862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00750686 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

