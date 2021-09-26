Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

ILPT stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

