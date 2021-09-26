ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.