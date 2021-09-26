InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 176,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,028. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.