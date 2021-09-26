InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 176,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,028. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

