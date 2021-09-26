Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) PT Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 652,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,994. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.40).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,990,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,571,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,570,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,836,000.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.