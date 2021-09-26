Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$12,432.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,802,800 shares in the company, valued at C$8,004,432.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$4.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$201.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

