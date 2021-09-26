Insider Buying: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Buys $51,500.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.
