Insider Buying: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Buys $51,500.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry acquired 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

