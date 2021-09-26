Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,694.83 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,704.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,499.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

