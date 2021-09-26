Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Sells 30,617 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.