Insider Selling: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £37,475.90 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).
Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,033 ($13.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,751.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,793.60.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
