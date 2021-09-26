Insider Selling: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £37,475.90 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,033 ($13.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,751.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,793.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

