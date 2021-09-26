Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $380,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $22,808,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $75.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

