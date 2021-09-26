Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 179,130 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,130 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SSRM remained flat at $$14.65 on Friday. 702,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.