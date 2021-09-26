Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 195,500 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the period. BCE comprises about 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of BCE worth $49,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,781. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

