Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Imperial Oil worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

IMO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 239,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

