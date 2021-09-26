Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,371,380 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,914,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,371,380 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 2.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $86,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 3,549,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,580,222. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

