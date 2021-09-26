Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.12 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.22. 12,970,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,047,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

