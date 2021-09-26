International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays raised International Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised International Petroleum to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.04 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.