International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPCFF. Barclays raised International Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised International Petroleum to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of IPCFF opened at $5.04 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

