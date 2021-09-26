Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. 35,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,847,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Specifically, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

