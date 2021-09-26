Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $497.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.38 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after acquiring an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 9,666,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

