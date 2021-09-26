iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

