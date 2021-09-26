iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $54,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $8,494,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $170.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

