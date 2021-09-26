iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 143,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,388,949 shares.The stock last traded at $286.32 and had previously closed at $287.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,974,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

