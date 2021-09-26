iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,921.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,039,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,122. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.52 and a 200 day moving average of $426.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $322.75 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.