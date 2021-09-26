Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $31.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

