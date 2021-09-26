Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Itron were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.77 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -148.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,152 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

