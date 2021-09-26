Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

TSE IVN opened at C$8.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -79.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.51 and a 1-year high of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

