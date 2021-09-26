Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $370,104.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $370,104.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00131231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

