Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for FMC (NYSE:FMC)

FMC (NYSE:FMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

NYSE:FMC opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

