Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $203,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.07.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a PE ratio of -48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

