Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.35 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,412,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290,992 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,350,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.14.

COST opened at $467.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.55.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

