Jennison Associates LLC Has $241.27 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,727 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.74% of Okta worth $241,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $253.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.