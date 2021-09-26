Jennison Associates LLC Has $406.38 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 455.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.48% of HubSpot worth $406,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.73.

NYSE HUBS opened at $732.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.62 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $655.53 and its 200-day moving average is $565.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.80 and a one year high of $736.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.