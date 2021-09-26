Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 676,710 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,710 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,161,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,977 shares of company stock valued at $330,025,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

