Jennison Associates LLC Sells 755,196 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $894,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

