JMP Securities Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $325.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

NYSE:CRM opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

