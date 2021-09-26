JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

