Joanna Michelle Rotenberg Sells 36,574 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$128.46. 796,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.43. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
