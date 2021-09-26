Joanna Michelle Rotenberg Sells 36,574 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$128.46. 796,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.43. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$75.92 and a 12 month high of C$132.35.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.87.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.