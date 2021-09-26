John W. Giambalvo Purchases 4,672 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo bought 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.43%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

