Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $88.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of JMPLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

