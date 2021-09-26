JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $52.23

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.23, but opened at $47.63. JOYY shares last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 35,478 shares traded.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in JOYY by 65.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

