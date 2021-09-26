JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $52.23

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.23, but opened at $47.63. JOYY shares last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 35,478 shares traded.

YY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,235,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of JOYY by 40.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after buying an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after buying an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

