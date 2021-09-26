JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.85 ($13.94).

ENI opened at €10.93 ($12.86) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.31. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €11.19 ($13.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.11.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

