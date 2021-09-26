JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($71.72) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

HLE stock opened at €60.42 ($71.08) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.50 and its 200-day moving average is €55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

